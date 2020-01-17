By Michael Kaluba

Airtel Zambia PLC has revealed that it will in the course of this year also launch the non-expiry data bundles after talks with mobile phone regulator, Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) are concluded.

Airtel Zambia’s decision follows MTN Zambia’s introduction of non-expiry internet data bundles following calls by members of parliament and the public for mobile service providers to remove expiry dates on internet packages.

This introduction, the first of its kind in Zambia, means that MTN Zambia data customers can now load and use mobile data bundles that do not expire before they are exhausted.

Airtel Zambia Head of Corporate Communication, Yuyo Kambikambi says Airtel’s mission is to continuously provide a better quality data experience for its customers while bolstering its position as a worthy partner in the attainment of the Zambian dream to enhance ICT usage.

And Mrs. Kambikambi says complaints of erratic network on the Copperbelt will see Airtel strive to give the best network experience to its customers.

