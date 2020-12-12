AK-47 A THIRD WORLD WEAPON OF CHOICE, A GUN THAT CHANGED THE BATTLE FIELD.

AK-47, also called Kalashnikov Model 1947, Soviet assault rifle, possibly the most widely used shoulder weapon in the world. The initials AK represent Avtomat Kalashnikova, Russian for “automatic Kalashnikov,” for its designer, Mikhail Timofeyevich Kalashnikov, who designed the accepted version of the weapon in 1947.

One of the first true assault rifles, the AK-47, or Kalashnikov, was designed for soldiers who have to endure terrible conditions on the battlefield: It’s light, it can carry a lot of ammunition, and it can withstand harsh weather and poor handling. The gun’s design and ubiquity also have made it popular among small-arms dealers — as well as insurgents, terrorists and child soldiers.

However, Kalashnikov had said he never intended for the rifle to become the preferred weapon in conflicts around the world.

Before his death in 2014, he wrote to the head of the Russian Orthodox Church in May 2012, wondering if he was responsible for the many deaths caused by the weapon he had created.