For Immediate Release

AKAFUMBA APPOINTS NEW MCC MEMBERS

Sunday 8th August 2021

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) President Rikki Joseph’s Akafumba has made new appointments and announced the changes to the party’s Central Committee.

Mr Akafumba has appointed Maxiltda Katampila Mulasikwanda as NDC Chairperson Incharge of Gender & Child Development she was at the time of appointment a member of NDC Copperbelt Provincial executive committee.

Akafumba has also elevated Joseph Kasonde from being NDC Lusaka Provincial Secretary to Chairperson Incharge of Community Development & Social services.

The NDC leader announced these appointments yesterday in Kitwe at a meeting attended by the party National Chairperson Father Richard Luonde, NDC Copperbelt Provincial Chairperson George Sichula, Chipoka Mulenga, Brian Chabu NDC Chairperson Incharge of Elections and other NDC members of the governing Council based on the Copperbelt.

Akafumba has wished the duo good luck in their new roles and has no doubt that the two will perform.

Issued by: Kirby Kaoma Musonda NDC Deputy Media Director

+260977566326