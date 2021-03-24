AKAFUMBA, ATANGA, CHISHALA AND OTHERS EXPELLED FROM NDC

24/03/2021

The National Democratic Congress, NDC, has expelled its party Vice president Mr. Rikki Josephs Akafumba, Secretary General Mrs. Bridget Atanga, Roan Member of Parliament Joseph Chishala, Franklin Membe and Father Richard Luonde.

Others that have been expelled from the party are Tasifa Mwanza, George Sichula, Paul Sensele, Professor Muyenga Atanga and Edward Mumbi.

The former leaders of the party were charged for bringing the party name and that of the president into disrepute.

Acting Secretary General of the NDC Dr. Paul Mbulo said that the former leaders were given 10 days to excalpate themselves but they did not do so. The party, therefore, proceeded to expel the erring members. He explained that the party waited until letters were written and delivered to the rebels before the announcement was made yesterday and today.

‘Bear in mind that these former leaders have been expelled from the party and the former Veep and SG have also been removed from the list of subscribers at the Registrar of Societies. They are no longer our members so now we shall report them to the police and commence legal action if they keep on impersonating NDC officials,’ Dr. Mbulo said.

Dr. Mbulo explained that the NDC had taken time to expel their former leaders as they had to follow the constitution to the book.

‘You have seen that the former Vice President, among many other things, alleged that the NDC didn’t have a constitution. Then what procedure was used to appoint him vice president of the party and what constitution has he been using as a lawyer? Go to registrar of societies you will find that the official that the party sent to repeal the old constitution and lodge in the new one is Mr. Akafumba himself. So his allegations don’t hold any water,’ Dr. Mbulo said.

Dr. Mbulo explained that the new NDC constitution came into effect when it was submitted/ lodged at registrar of societies as written in the constitution and any manoeuvres to render it otherwise would not work. He explained that such desperation to attack the very party and Constitution that gave them the positions they have is not only shocking but very laughable.

CIC PRESS TEAM