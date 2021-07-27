For Immediate Release

AKAFUMBA, MILUPI PAYS A COURTESY CALL ON CHIEF MUKUNI

Tuesday 27:07:21

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Leader Rikki Josephs Akafumba accompanied by ADD President Charles Milupi who is also UPND Alliance Chairperson this morning visited Paramount Chief Mukuni. UPND Alliance Southern Province leadership also was part of the entourage.

Chief Mukuni’s Village is a Royal village which was founded around the 13th Century. It is home to about 7,000 Leya people. The chief has invited visitors into his village to get a glimpse of how his people have lived for generations and to learn a little about their traditional customs and beliefs.

The Chief’s guides and the people of the village are more than happy to show visitors their huts. They will show you inside, explain how they are built and decorated, introduce you to various craftsmen and women at work and ask you to taste some traditional food. This is a working village, not a purpose built tourist attraction, and it is a privilege to be welcomed into their lifestyle.

A tour to the Mukuni Village is a 2 hour excursion, where you can gain valuable knowledge of how an African village is run and the day-to- day routines of the people who live there. A headman will escort you around the village to explain village politics and to answer any questions that a client may have. A highlight is for you to see Chief Mukuni’s Palace.

The two leaders had a closed door meeting with Chief Mukuki which lasted close to two hours. After the meeting Akafumba and his counterpart Charles Milupi visited the Livingstone Curie market, we’re they took time to interact and sensitize the marketeers on the importance of adherence to pandemic guidelines, during the sensitization Akafumba also gave out facemasks and handsaniters.

ADD President Charles Milupi encouraged the marketers to wake up early on 12th August 2021 and vote wisely.

Akafumba is expected back in Lusaka today and on Thursday 29:07:21 head to the Copperbelt, we’re is also expected to give out facemasks and handsaniters.

Issued by: NDC Media Department