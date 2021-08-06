For Immediate Release

Akafumba, Mutati’s visit to Roan agitates PF, forces Lungu to make reappearance

Friday 6th August 2021

FOLLOWING the UPND alliance visit to Roan Constituency the PF are now under pressure to an extent of returning to the Area for the second time.

NDC leader Joseph’s Akafumba and his counterpart from the MDC Felix

Mutati on thursday campaigned in Roan Constituency but their footprints have given PF sleepless nights.

During the door to door campaign of Akafumba and Mutati turned the entire Roan Constituency RED as residents vowed never to vote for a failed leadership of PF.

The residents who complained about their neck high misery resolved to

vote for UPND Alliance candidate Hakainde Hichilema.

On Thursday business came to a standstill in Roan constituency as the two Alliance leaders did a door to door campaign.

Seeing the response from Roan residents information has emerged that disgraced PF cadre Chishimba Kambwili has convinced President Lungu to go back to the constituency in a disparate effort to gather last minute votes for himself .

Intelligence report whispered to him that the Roan Seat has gone to the opposition and that piece of statistics has not sat well with him.

The local authority in Luanshya this morning released graders to position the road which leads to Maposa of Roan constituency were

Lungu is expected to pass.

The PF are agitated with the reality that their time is up, and the

Copperbelt has gone to the opposition.

Issued by: NDC Media Department