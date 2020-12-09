Alice Musukwa Writes; If all I said was not true why ask Facebook to delete my Video???

We are one Zambia one Nation.

We live in a Freedom of speech country unless you disrespect or insult Authorities then you would be Questioned.

But if you only point out facts I think it’s fair enough to look into the facts than think everyone is politically attacking whosoever feels touched.

I am not affiliated to any political party, I speak as a Zambian. Do Not forget to register to vote.

Again do not subject yourselves to cheap campaigning materials from any political party, apply Integrity to your Votes, don’t vote under the influence of gifts but because you are Wise and informed to Vote for the right candidate, Remember you are worth more than gifts 🎁 you will never see till another 5 years and maybe Never.

Vote Vote Vote for the right candidate and who you want, whatever change you want to see, is in your hands 🙌🏾

