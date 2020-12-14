ALL ACADEMIC ACTIVITIES AT CBU SUSPENDED

Unionized workers at the Copperbelt University -CBU- have resolved to suspend all academic activities at the second highest institution of learning until university management pays them their delayed November salaries and the December 2020 salaries by Friday this week.

During a stakeholders meeting among the executive and members of the three stakeholders unions at the copperbelt university, the workers have resolved that all classes, libraries and learning facilities be closed immediately with no lessons to be administered to students until their demands are met failure to which action will be taken on Monday next week.

The unionized workers have warned that challenges at CBU will not be resolved unless government takes heed to their plea of replacing the current management with a more proactive team that can lead the university.

At a meeting chaired by CBUAU President, Dr. Derrick Ntalasha at CBU, the incensed unionized workers have challenged government to pay the university the tuition fees it owes for sponsored students and to release the grant on time so that the net wage bill of between 22 and 24 million kwacha per month is met.

And some workers have warned of drastic action against management for continued failure to pay salaries on time.

Credits: PHOENIX NEWS