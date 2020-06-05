Minister of Justice Given Lubinda, says all members of the select committee appointed to scrutinize the constitution, are required to support the controversial constitution amendment bill number 10 of 2019, pending the enactment process, as parliament resumes sitting on 9th June 2020.

Bill 10 has become an emotive subject in the country, with some sections of society calling for its withdrawal.

And, Mr Lubinda explained that the common wealth parliamentary jurisdictions, indicated that a select committee must operate on consensus and has no provision for minority reports.

The minister stressed that members of the select committee appointed to scrutinize bill 10 would be guided by consensus, and were expected to wholly support the position taken by the committee.