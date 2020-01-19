Opposition UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema (HH) says he will have the support of all provinces when he seeks his second term in 2026, reports Zambian Eye’s Correspondent.

HH who has had five unsuccessful bid for the presidency is seeking for a sixth time attempt which he says will win without any doubt.

The UPND Leader who enjoys support from Southwest, Central and Northwest of the country says he is confident of winning the 2021 elections.

He says by the time he will be seeking for a reelection in 2026, all the regions will vote for him because he will have turn around the economy, fought corruption and uplifted the citizens lives.

‘By the time I begin my second term in 2026, Zambians from all regions would have seen that we were able to turn around the economy, deal with corruption and raise their living standards,’ HH stated in his tweet.

But incumbent President Edgar Lungu whose candidature is under debate since he has been twice elected as president has equally declared victory.

President Lungu says 2021 is a done deal and says his works will have convinced those regions that have not been voting for him in 2026. He says he will win 2021 with the backing of the same regions, Northeast, Lusaka and Copperbelt.