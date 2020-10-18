By G. JEFF HADENDA

ALL ROADS LEAD TO CHINSALI ON THE 20TH OCTOBER 2020 AS WE CRY FOR PERFECT PEACE.

It’s NOT arguable that All Roads will lead to Chinsali this Tuesday the 20th of October, 2020 as the UPND President – Hakainde Hichilema has been summoned to report to Chinsali Police Station. 99% of UPND supporters have elected to escort their President as they are resonated to doing so looking at the blood which is still liking on their wounds from Police Brutality and Humiliation to both the UPND President, Supporters and Zambians at large. Everyone who hears a heart beat in his own chest in this world has a tipping point. UPND supporters have reached that point. Patience has ended. This is just reality and there’s no fancy way to say this.

From those who control all the Three (3) Wings of Government (i.e. Legislature, Executive and The Judiciary), Mr Lungu to be precise, you have the whole jurisdiction without procrastination to turn the wheels of Justice from the Injustices evidenced in Zambia.

There’s no President in this Universe who has won a Nobel Price for Mistreating the Opposition Parties. I honestly doubt that Sir, your heart is as Cold as Ice. We need peace and perfect peace for this Country. Trust me! this 20th October will be a whole different ball game if mishandled.

UPND supporters and all other opposition Parties have had it no easy transition in all aspects. They CAN’T take it no longer. They have been pushed too much like a Porn on a Chess Board. It’s way too too much from the PF. Please ba PF, we cry and plead for peace and perfect peace on the 20th October. Ill-Treating Mr Hichilema on this day will result to seeing our Country as watching a very WRONG Movie and the world will see it. That will be the obvious option presumably, by the UPND supporters.

I thank you a whole lot.

CIC PRESS TEAM