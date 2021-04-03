ALL SET FOR NEXT WEEKEND’S PF GENERAL CONFERENCE

… as the Central Committee unanimously endorse President Lungu as the party’s preferred candidate for the position of party President

Lusaka, Saturday 3rd April 2021

(SmartEagles)

All is set for next weekend’s Patriotic Front (PF) General Conference to be held at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre.

The General Conference that will be held virtually is expected to elect the party President and members of the Central Committee.

And speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka today, PF Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila announced that the Central Committee of the party has unanimously endorsed President Edgar Chagwa Lungu as its preferred candidate for the position of party President at the forthcoming General Conference.

Hon. Mwila however said that the decision of the Central Committee does not stop anyone from contesting the position of Party President.

He announced that those wishing to contest for the position of party President should submit their application letters to the party Secretary General from Wednesday, 7th April to Thursday, 8th April 2021 from 08 to 17 hrs.

The PF Secretary General further announced that those interested in contesting for the position of Members of the Central Committee should equally submit their application letters to the President through his office from Monday, 5th April to Thursday 8th April, 2021.

“The nomination fees for Presidential candidates is K10,000 and K2,000 for candidates vying for the position of Member of the Central Committee,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hon. Mwila reiterated that the Conference shall be held virtually with strict adherence to the COVID-19 health guidelines as prescribed by the Ministry of Health.

He stated that the Central Committee in accordance with Article 68 and 69 of the party Constitution did approve new Standing Orders and Regulations to facilitate for the holding of the General Conference virtually.

And Hon. Mwila has called upon members of the party and all voters to take the extended voter verification exercise seriously and ensure that they verify their details with the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).