All the government’s energies are focused on winning the 12 August poll as it tries to ignore an economy in freefall – African Confidential

Aware that it looked odd that it did not have a plan to restore the nation’s economic fortunes, the government quickly rushed out its Economic Recovery Programme on 17 December as the latest International Monetary Fund mission left the country (AC Vol 61 No 25, Two days that changed nothing). Yet sources in Lusaka and Washington alike call it a cosmetic exercise, a programme designed only to buy the government time, while all the efforts of the ruling Patriotic Front and government ministers direct themselves to re-electing President Edgar Lungu and increasing their majority in parliament. All else is secondary.

No new plans to restore fiscal discipline or reschedule debt have a ghost of a chance ahead of the election, the pundits agree. But the government wants to maintain a semblance of dialogue with the IMF and keep angry creditors at bay. Zambia was the first African country to declare default since the pandemic began when it failed to meet a repayment due on US$3 billion of Eurobonds and the creditors refused to roll it over (AC Vol 61 No 24, Creditors fume as the beat goes on). The government blamed the pandemic but economists say it was inevitable.

Calls on government guarantees for loans to parastatals have begun. Africa Confidential has learned that Finnish bank Nordea has called in its guarantee for a $135 million loan to state electricity company Zesco (AC Vol 61 No 21, New debt demand as bondholders defer decision). However, we understand that rather than exercise its right to demand payment of the full amount, it has demanded just the missed payment, around $7m, which gives it a more realistic chance of being paid. Local media outlet News Diggers reports that it has documentation showing that Zesco has been secretly trying to secure a €1.78bn loan from a group of little-known lenders in Bosnia, Italy and Thailand with a guarantee from the Central Bank. Zesco did not deny it. This kind of deal will become increasingly common as the year proceeds.

The ERP’s credibility is said to be wafer-thin. Senior diplomats have called it ‘posturing’. Among other things, it suggests buying gold bullion to bolster the reserves, but does not say where the money will come from. Some purchases have been made, we hear, but with no discernible impact on the reserves expected.

The economy will contract by 4.2% this year, which the government blames on Covid-19. But growth had already fallen from 4% in 2018 to 1.4% in 2019, as the effects of ballooning debt began to feed through in the depreciating kwacha and high inflation.

The ERP’s goals include very modest ambitions, such as reducing inflation to single digits by the end of 2022, and achieving three months of imports cover in the international reserves by the end of 2023.

The outlook for the mining sector, which is crucial to the economy, is not good. President Lungu has emphasised that the state will take bigger stakes in mines including Konkola Copper Mines and Mopani. It is currently embroiled in expensive litigation with the owner of KCM, Indian conglomerate Vedanta Resources, after attempting to liquidate KCM and sell the mine (AC Vol 60 No 24, The default is mine). It is unlikely the government can win, certainly not this year, legal sources say. As for the promise to buy Mopani, that is equally unlikely. Although owner Glencore plans to reduce its footprint in Zambia, the mine could cost as much as $1bn, and the exchequer doesn’t have the cash.

The mining tax regime is, say industry sources, a serious disincentive to investment, being confusing and illogical and sorely in need to change. The government recognises, but not publicly, that change here is necessary but none will come before the election because votes in the Copperbelt are vital to the PF and any leniency towards the mine-owners would not play well.

So far, the worst of the inflation and economic damage to living standards has been concentrated in the towns, leaving country-dwellers open to the blandishments of the government’s Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP), which was increased tenfold to an unprecedented $500m and is designed to deliver the rural vote (AC Vol 61 No 19, Default hits election plan).

The opposition United Party for National Development is still expected to make gains against the PF. UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has been gaining momentum in many areas of the country. He should do well in urban areas including Lusaka, as well as the Southern and Western provinces. He and his party have taken heart from the failure in October of the PF’s Bill 10, a constitutional amendment increasing the powers of the executive, which did not reach the required two-thirds majority in parliament.

The opposition, however, is up against not only the PF, but the government apparatus, which is being shamelessly used on behalf of the ruling party. The UPND also suspects that the current compilation of the electoral register is being done in a manner that favours the PF’s support base.

Many doubt the UPND’s ability to overcome the combination of fraudulent measures, incumbency, electoral bribes and action on the ‘street’ that the PF will deploy. To do so, it would need a substantial margin over the PF. On the other hand, sources across the country report long queues to register to vote, many of them young. Local civil society activists report anecdotal evidence of voters telling them they want to ‘vote the PF out’. Local activists are mobilising nationwide networks, some using donor funds, to monitor polling stations and counts to try to prevent fraud. Some have predicted a major upset at the polls.

All this assumes President Lungu is eligible to stand in the poll. The Constitutional Court is yet to rule on the matter. The Court is regarded as subject to political interference; the President appoints judges to it. That is why it is expected to approve Lungu’s candidacy (AC Vol 59 No 3, Judges to rule on Lungu’s future). The legal issues are effectively irrelevant, although the constitution seems clear enough: ‘A person who has twice held office as President is not eligible for election as President.’

Lungu faces a threat from within his own party. Others have presidential ambitions and the fact that Lungu is not Bemba weighs with an important section of the PF. However, Lungu has held rivals at bay by having them investigated by the Anti-Corruption Commission and he is extremely unlikely to be outmanoeuvred this close to an election campaign which started, effectively, the day Lungu was last voted in.