All criminals who stole and broke the law will be followed -UPND

The United Party for National Development (UPND) has said people who have embezzled public funds will face the law for justice to prevail.

Speaking during a press at the UPND Secretariat, UPND Spokesperson Connelius Mweetwa says as a way of reconciliation, the incoming government will allow law institutions to carry out their mandates without intimidation or favoritism.

Mweetwa has also said the call for reconciliation shouldn’t be misunderstood as there is no truth without repentance.

Commenting on the purported UPND cadres taking over some markets and bus stations, Mweetwa said the party will not allow illegal taxing of the public and all UPND flags should be removed from public places.

The UPND has however called for an end to political impunity and harassment based on political opinions or affiliations