ALL THOSE WHO VOTED AGAINST BILL 10 ARE SELFISH DID NOT CONSULT THEIR PEOPLE.

Deputy Chief Whip Tutwa Ngulube has urged Members of Parliament to adequately engage their people before taking a position on issues of National interest in the National Assembly.

Ngulube says continuous calls by traditional leaders to President Edgar Lungu for government to divide some Constituencies into two is a sign that some MPs who voted against the Constitutional amendment Bill number ten of 2019 did not consult their people.

He says government has continued receiving calls to divide some constituencies and to also start recognizing chiefs in order to avoid wrangles when this cannot be done under the current constitution.

Ngulube says as Parliament resumes this week MPs should rise above partisan politics and make decision that will benefit the people.

CIC PRESS TEAM