By Patson Chilemba

Zambia’s High Commissioner to Australia Frank Bwalya’s chef was finally fired from her job at the residence over allegations bordering on the use of charms, after Bwalya’s wife found a snail in the cup, sources familiar with the situation have said.

Sources familiar with the domestic quarrels involving High Commissioner Bwalya and his wife Joyce on one side, and the chef known as bana Chanda, which have spilled over and are being handled by the Australian government, through their Department (Ministry) of Foreign Affairs and Trade, told Daily Revelation that High Commissioner Bwalya’s, Joyce suspected bana Chanda of using charms against them.

The sources have said bana Chanda has rejected the assertions, saying the allegation was simply being used to get rid of her by Joyce.

“To bring you up to speed, yes the chef has been complaining about the alleged mistreatment by the madam, but what sort of broke the camel’s back was a situation where bana Chanda was called to the kitchen by the madam, as she was holding a cup that had a snail in it. She told bana Chanda that she had called her to show her the snail she found in the cup so she would not refuse once she showed the same to High Commissioner,” the sources said. “Of course the chef has been arguing during the meetings, wondering how a snail could have gotten from outside, onto the tray and finally into the cup.”

The sources said bana Chanda has been insistent during the meetings on her position that High Commissioner Bwalya cautioned her about his wife, to be careful as she could create a situation which was going to lead him to fire her.

“But the High Commissioner and the madam have insisted that she is not someone they want to continue living with. Of course she (the chef) has complained bitterly that the madam has failed to consider his job over the action she has taken, saying she wouldn’t want his job to end in the same manner her’s has ended,” the sources said. “Of course what you may need to know is there is some rumoured family ties that High Commissioner is related to bana Chanda. She’s been complaining that her life has been ended badly as she was repaying loans, paying hospitals bills for family members in Zambia, and that her future and those of her family members have been ruined.”

Well placed sources familiar with the matter have told Daily Revelation that there have been serious problems between the Bwalya’s and bana Chanda who is employed by the Zambian government and attached to the High Commissioner as chef at the envoy’s residence.

Sources said the alleged mistreatment of bana Chanda eventually led to the termination of her employment.

Daily Revelation understands that because of the nature of the arguments and her being fired, bana Chanda was forced to complain to DFAT, a government department that also looks into the affairs of diplomats and is responsible for issuing visas to them.

The Department has taken the matter seriously, particularly that the chef was fired and expelled from the residence and was therefore being taken care of by the Australian government.

Foreign Affairs permanent secretary in charge of administration, Dr Ronald Simwinga said the Ministry had asked High Commissioner Bwalya to give his version of the story as High Commissioner there, saying the Ministry was not aware about the matter as the Mission in Australia had not registered it with headquarters here. – Daily Revelation