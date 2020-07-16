ALLIANCES CAN’T RULE IN ZAMBIA- LUBINDA

JUSTICE Minister Given Lubinda has disparaged the Opposition Alliance’s potential to form government in 2021, saying they will not manage to replicate Malawi’s success because Zambia’s circumstances are different.

And Lubinda says he has not seen any billboards advocating for Constitution Amendment Bill Number 10 of 2019.

In an interview, Lubinda argued that the Opposition Alliance stood no chance of forming government.

“There have been alliances in Zambia, which died before people were able to pronounce the name of the alliance. I, myself, was involved in some of the alliances.”

Credit: News Diggers