ALLIANCES MUST BE FORMED IN THE INTEREST OF ZAMBIANS, AND NOT FOR PERSONAL REASONS – NYIRENDA

Opposition NAREP President Stephen Nyirenda has advised opposition political parties to enter into alliances for the interest of Zambians and not for personal reasons.

Featuring on Radio Phoenix’s “Let The People Talk” Program, Mr. Nyirenda said he wanted to see a better Zambia led by leaders with visions and leaders who share the same interests of putting Zambia first.

“Entering these alliances should not be about just removing vision-less PF, but to realize a common goal. This goal should be about Zambians. We don’t want a situation where we enter Alliances, remove PF then become worse than PF at the expense of the suffering Zambians,” he said.

Mr. Nyirenda further advised Zambians against recycling leaders and to be careful with politicians who just talk but offer nothing tangible.

“We have talkative politicians who are busy promising heaven on earth but they were part and parcel of this hell we are living in. Zambians should ask themselves what new things these people will do for them that they failed to do when they where part of this rotten system. In NAREP we don’t believe in recycling people. If your chance comes and you fail to deliver, leave others to do the job and this is my challenge to President Lungu because his team has failed to inspire, leave office so that we deliver Zambia from this poverty,” he said.

By Paul Jones Sinyangwe