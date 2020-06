ALLOW BILL 10 TO BE TABLED IN PARLIAMENT – HOUSE OF CHIEFS TELL MPs.

By George Lemba

Chairperson of the House of Chiefs, His Royal Highness Chief Kaputa has demanded that all Members of Parliament should allow Bill 10 to be tabled in the forthcoming parliamentary session.

Chief Kaputa said this during a media briefing in Lusaka today.

These are some of the chiefs who have sold their land and now they are on PF payrolls.