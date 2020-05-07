By Mirriam Chabala

LIUWA UPND member of parliament Situmbeko Musokotwane has advised government to recall all pupils from examination classes to school and allow them to continue learning as they prepare for their exams.

In an interview, Musokotwane appreciated government’s efforts in setting up the various e-learning platforms for pupils with access to the Internet and TV, but observed that these platforms were impractical in rural areas like Liuwa constituency.

“At the end of this year, there are some classes that are going to write exams; the grade sevens are going to write exams, the grade nines and, of course, the grade 12s are going to write examinations. As it is now, we are wondering what is going to happen to these examination classes and, of course, education in general. I think I would say that learners in the urban areas at an advantage because there is e-learning, so they can learn from the Internet and so on. But that e-learning in the case of a rural constituency is totally impractical because, for example, in my constituency, Liuwa, the number of people who have Television sets are very few, extremely few. Remember, for someone to learn from the Television, it must be within their home. We can’t say, ‘you are going to learn from the neighbour’s house’ because, again, you are gathering people together, which is contrary to measures of fighting COVID-19,” Musokotwane said.

“So, what I am trying to say is that, the number of Television sets in rural areas is very little, so you cannot use that as a medium for learning in this period. Similarly, the number of computers in the rural schools is very little. Even the number of families in Liuwa that have computers in their homes where they can allow their children to learn on the Internet is also something that I can even count. Then, of course, Internet coverage itself is low. So, government needs to come up with something quickly to address the requirements of the rural learners, otherwise, the examinations, we are going to have at the end of this year are going to be examinations for people in Lusaka, Kitwe, Ndola and other towns. As for the Liuwa people, you are punishing those children permanently.”

He insisted that learners in examination classes must be recalled, but in smaller numbers to ensure full compliance with the COVID-19 pandemic measures.

“For the examination classes, they need to be recalled. If they were 30 in a class, you put them in groups of 10 per classroom so that you can effect that two-metre distance requirement. It’s possible to do that if we just focus on examination classes. The other learners, maybe, they can stay at home, but for examination classes, call them back and space them in the available classes at a distance from one another or under trees so that they are two metres away from each other and allow them to prepare for exams,” urged Musokotwane.

“I would also add and say that this money that is coming through from the donors, push much of it to the rural areas and these examination classes. We should be in a position to make masks for them so that as they sit out there, each one of them, including the teachers, has a mask. I know some people will say, ‘pupils can make masks for themselves.’ But remember, the poverty in the rural areas is such that even to make a mask is such a challenging issue. So, that help that is coming through, it should not just be concentrated on Lusaka on other towns, these masks should be distributed to pupils in examination classes and especially those in rural areas so that they prepare adequately. Give soap to schools and pupils in examination classes so that they can wash their hands as they go to school, at school and be sanitized on their way home.”