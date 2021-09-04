Chilufya Tayali

ALLOW IRIS AND SEAN TEMBO TO EXPRESS THEMSELVES – UPND AND HH NEED OPPOSITION

First and foremost let me say, this, it takes many years to win the confidence of people for them to vote for you into power, but it can take a very short time to lose that confidence.

Five years can be too short a time to build confidence and win power, but the same five years can be too long to mess up people and lose an election.

In other words, it is difficult to build but easier to destroy.

I may not agree with Iris and Sean Tembo but I will defend them when they are attacked personally because it is not right.

Iris is a woman like any other who deserves her right to express herself in whichever way she feels – right or wrong. Why should we be attacking her personally when her issue is of a national character.

According to her, she feels HH is making excuses instead of fixing things as he promised, that is not an insult on the President, so why insult her.

On Sean Tembo, he has not insulted the President by criticising his appointments and the BBC interview, he is simply expressing his views which some of us may not agree with, but that should not call for threats and insults on him.

UPND members ought to read the gesture of President Hichilema very well before they undo his GOODWILL.

President Hichilema is setting a good tone, but I am afraid most of his members want to go the opposite direction, the path which took PF out of power.

They (UPND) should be careful otherwise they will irk people with their arrogance and intolerance.

I am just being objective by agree with President Hichilema so far, not that I want a job, otherwise I will not hesitate to criticise him if he goes wrong.

I am actually happy that President Hichilema has promised that, the days of defamation of the President for criticising him are over.

