HE PICKED WRONG ADVICE. UHURU KENYATTA WAS RIGHT✊✊✊Alpha Conde came to power in December, 2010. He came to power under a Constitution that provided for term limits- two five year terms.

In March 2020, Alpha Conde pushed through constitutional amendments that would enable him run for a controversial third term. He brought in an amendment to provide for six year two terms and claimed that this was a new constitutional order and therefore he was eligible to run for another term.

The people of Guinea took to the streets to protest against the illegal amendments. Dozens of Guineans were killed by security forces in the violent protests. Later, two opposition leaders were sentenced each to one year in jail for leading the protests. The third one died in pre-trial detention. The election which followed was extremely fraudulent and highly contested. Social media was switched off. Opposition activists were detained. There was massive ballot stuffing. Election observers were obstructed.

Alpha Conde declared (himself) duly elected with 59.5% of the vote. Opposition leaders went to the country’s Constitutional Court challenging Alpha Conde’s alleged victory, citing very many irregularities. On 7th November 2020, the Constitutional Court dismissed the case and held that Alpha Conde was rightfully elected. He was sworn in on 15th December 2020 amidst heavy security presence across the country.

Today, Mr. Conde is under military detention probably wondering how he lost the plot. There is a lot of uncertainty across the country. It is still unclear how the situation will end. Unfortunately, no dictator ever learns from the fate of those before him. Each one of them always assumes they are very wise until it is too late. Unfortunately, it is the nations which often become victims of their indecency, decadence and intransigence. #By_David_Lewis_Rubongoya