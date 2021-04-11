ALWAYS REMEMBER THOSE WHO HELPED YOU WHEN YOU WHERE IN NEED BEFORE CRITICISING THEM.

Dear Chishimba Kambwili before spilling out the beans you want to spill about how bad HH is, please make sure it is nicely cooked because Zambians are hungry and want to eat but before they eat it… They would also want to know how the Selfish HH stood up with you in your times of need and sorrow when your current masters almost made you lose it all including your life.

This immature kind of Politics You’re playing ba Kambwili only makes some people think all politicians are fake and never mean what they say meanwhile it’s only the likes of you who are damn fake.

CK always remember:

– Never bang the door which once opened for you.(you might need it again)

– Never bite a finger that once fed you(Hunger is unexpected sometimes)

– Never insult the breast that once gave you milk.

I shall continue reminding you of how he (HH) once stood by your side maybe you can realise the meaning of Unit of purpose for the benefit of mother Zambia 🇿🇲.

