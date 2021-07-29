AM FAR BETTER THAN HH WHO IS JUST AN ORDINARY PERSON THAT HAS NEVER BEEN ELECTED BEFORE

“Am far much better than Hakainde Hichilema. Unlike HH, me as Bowman Lusambo, i was elected by the people of Kabushi constituency in 2016 and i served as Lusaka Province minister, but Hakainde Hichilema has not been elected by the people in any constituency.”

“HH is just an ordinary person who has not even been an elected leader, and am confident that President Edgar Lungu is going to win by a very big margin of 75 percent.”

“I would like to make an earnest appeal to the Zambian people to vote for President Lungu and the PF.”

“I know that Zambians are intelligent people and will make the right decision by voting for the PF in next month’s general elections.”

~Bowman Lusambo~

©️ The Ballot 🗳️

“Am far much better than Hakainde Hichilema. Unlike HH, me as Bowman Lusambo, i was elected by the people of Kabushi constituency in 2016 and i served as Lusaka Province minister, but Hakainde Hichilema has not been elected by the people in any constituency.”

“HH is just an ordinary person who has not even been an elected leader, and am confident that President Edgar Lungu is going to win by a very big margin of 75 percent.”

“I would like to make an earnest appeal to the Zambian people to vote for President Lungu and the PF.”

“I know that Zambians are intelligent people and will make the right decision by voting for the PF in next month’s general elections.”

~Bowman Lusambo~

©️ The Ballot 🗳️