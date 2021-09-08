Bowman Lusambo wrote:

Congratulations to the New Ministers, it is now time to get down to work

I wish to congratulate President Hakainde Hichilema for appointing his cabinet. I also wish to congratulate those appointed as Ministers and Provincial Ministers and I pray that God, the Almighty gives them wisdom in the execution of their respective duties.

Remember that time for politics ended when the campaign period closed and Zambians made a choice of their leaders. Now is the time to do serious work for our people. Take off the party caps and now wear the Zambian caps and help unify the nation through your works.

I am particularly elated that from all the Cabinet appointments, we have around 20 men and women with historical links to our beloved MMD. The MMD is still truly alive through this UPND cabinet and this truly demonstrates that indeed, the MMD is a mother of democracy.

Just like I had stated last week, as an opposition Member of Parliament, I am still part of government because in a democratic dispensation like ours, government is made up the Executive, Judiciary and off course the legislature.

To the UPND administration, be reminded that development is a process. Your objective should be to make a good addition to the development process.

Facts will show that all the past governments from UNIP to the MMD and recently the PF have all added different layers to Zambia’s development and it would not help if your mission is to dismantle all the gains that Zambia made under the PF.

Let us all work together and create a Zambia that we will all be happy to live in.