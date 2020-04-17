Am here to call HH a selfless man, a Genius, an intellectual, a Visionary man, a Man who means well for this country. Yes HH.

By Subeto Mutelo

Picture 1-HH with the items he bought to donate to MoH. In this picture are Bales of upnd chitenge material which he could have used to make face masks, and Items he bought with his own money to donate to the Zambian people. He didn’t spend his money to make face masks from his already stocked party chitenges because he means well. He thought it was prudent to spend on disinfectants, yes Yebo soap and handsanitizers because he’s a selfless man. He didn’t take a cheque or cash for obvious reasons, yes your guess is as good as mine. Well done HH you are a genius.

Picture 2 and 3-shows Bank PF 🤦🏽‍♀️never heard of it though. So don’t ask me how the cash will be drawn…

Picture 4 and 5-lack of a better word, DISGUSTING! This is no campaign period. I have heard many pf leaders say “let’s not campaign over Covid19.” When HH sent his donations, they all cried saying he’s campaigning, HH did not donate anything labeled UPND.

Well, yesterday the MoH announced the wearing of face masks a mandetory. Saying its a directive from the republican president. The president who has released presidential initiative funds to have pf regalia face masks made, to be distributed to the vulnerable. Does he know this is really going on? Could it be because people (the vulnerable) will have no choice but to use free pf chitenge hand made face masks?

I will use my old T-shirt! Say no to politicising Covid19 mwebena Zambia. That money can buy Yebo soap and hand sanitisers for bus stops in lusaka. Napita mukwai…..