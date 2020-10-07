AM HUMBLED ON YOUR SUPRORT.

I wish to sincerely thank all you colleagues friends and family for the moral and spiritual support in these trying moments. I therefore wish to report that my lawyers have not been available for us to avail ourselves before the police as per the police summons and so my lawyers have since written to the police to indicate that we will be available on Monday at 11.30hrs.

In the meantime I have since received a letter of suspension from the PF written by the Kitwe District PF Chairman as attached.

I still want to insist that this is simply a political process meant to take my eyes off the ball but I wish to assure you all that am not move I remain resolute in my quest to help mobilize for president Edgar Chagwa Lungu for 2021 and I will continue to support the party even behind prison walls.

Your faithful brother and friend

Binwell Chansa Mpundu