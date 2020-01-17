By Mwamba Payne Kapema

Chilufya Tayali started calling UPND President HH, names, he sued him and he apologised. HH accepted his apology.

According to Mr American Mwewa, he has not accepted Tayali’s apology because he is not a politician. Politicians tend to accept apologies so that, people can vote for them, and to show good leadership, understanding and forgiving.

Mr American Mwewa is a human being who feel hurt ☹️ when people hurt him. He is taking Tayali to court.

When UPND President HH forgave Tayali, he didn’t stop attacking him.

Anyway AZAKAMBILA Kusogolo. Iyo Nkani.