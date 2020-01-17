By Mwamba Payne Kapema
Chilufya Tayali started calling UPND President HH, names, he sued him and he apologised. HH accepted his apology.
According to Mr American Mwewa, he has not accepted Tayali’s apology because he is not a politician. Politicians tend to accept apologies so that, people can vote for them, and to show good leadership, understanding and forgiving.
Mr American Mwewa is a human being who feel hurt ☹️ when people hurt him. He is taking Tayali to court.
When UPND President HH forgave Tayali, he didn’t stop attacking him.
Anyway AZAKAMBILA Kusogolo. Iyo Nkani.
People like Tayali need good lessons.
Get rid of all bitterness, rage, anger, harsh words, and slander, as well as all types of evil behavior.
Instead, be kind to each other, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, just as God through Christ has forgiven you.
Ephesians 4:31-32
And “don’t sin by letting anger control you.” Don’t let the sun go down while you are still angry,
for anger gives a foothold to the devil.
Ephesians 4:26-27
Comment: let Tayali learn a lesson, just go ahead.Never should you leave your enemy behind.