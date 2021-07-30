AM PUTTING ON RED T-SHIRT TO PROVE I WAS ONCE HH’S VICE PRESIDENT – CK

Today am putting on a red T-shirt as I address you to prove to you that I was really once a UPND Vice President so I know that man (HH) in and out and whatever I say about him is true. He used to tell me that he loves President Lungu because he is a hardworking man, CK lied to PF carders yesterday.

TRUTH: Kambwili was never HH’s Vice President, he was in fact NDC President. HH never shared any confidential matter with him. He was warned not to do so before Kambwili decided to plead for an alliance.