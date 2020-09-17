……PRESS STATEMENT.

AM READY TO SHARE A CELL WITH HOME AFFAIRS MINISTER HON STEVEN KAMPYONGO-MAKAYI

By Edward Roy Makayi.

God in heaven should understand that am living in a country where a minister brings his cadres at your camp beats all of you assaults you steals bicycles and all you should do is simply keep quiet and clap hands since he is a leader. Since we can’t fight him or report him to police because he is the boss of the police I believe it’s in my every right to react even if it means insulting him since judgement day is not coming very soon mwe Lesa am just human with reactive instinct if am pushed to the wall.

Otherwise we need to revisit the law what does it say about bad manners or behaviours? Is it in order for a cabinet minister to go and attack other camps and if youths rise to insult him then the they should be arrested? You courts am addressing you what degree of Justice is there ? You are the ones that entertains this case called Defamation without considering what factors causes it. These PF leaders are so annoying no matter how holy one is you can’t manage but react because it’s just too much. To this end am ready to insult Hon Kampyongo in front of the judge in court if they are the one’s that sends him then they will hear me out. Because if they have no problem with Hon Kampyongo attacking UPND camp and assaulting us am sure they have no problem with me or my colleagues insulting him. So please release Ron Chivube and other UPND youths unconditionally now because the only person who deserves to be arrested is Hon Kampyongo.

If that’s the case then let us all be arrested we share a same cell. Because had Hon Kampyongo not come to UPND camp no one would be talking about him. No one is talking about Energy minster in Lukashya or Finance Minister but Hon Kampyongo so how is it a crime to ask for trouble and get it? If this is the new syllabus of Zambian political behaviors then am ready to quit politics because my normal senses can’t allow me to storm PF camp or MMD camp to provoke them then expect praises then am an idiot or a big fool. So I doubt if Hon Kampyongo has 5 senses to think that what he did was right he should get away with it never not when I saw it with my own naked eyes.

When you have the authority to preside over national matters you have to behave in a manner that befits your status. Unfortunately hon Kampyongo’s behaviors in Lukashya do not attract praises but anger and insults hence him alone should take responsibility for everything.

UPND members where attacked at the rally by PF cadres with guns and teargas the matter was reported to the police more vehicles where damaged yet no one among PF cadres was summoned for questioning or arrests.

Yesterday we all survived by the grace of God whatever they wanted to arrest us for nobody knows.

Where have you ever seen over 40 UPND members assaulting one 16 year old PF cadre?.

The police are complaining that they don’t like or agree what Hon Kampyongo is doing but they have no choice than to follow orders; orders that have limits because the police are also frustrated. I have professional friends as police officers who joined to serve with passion for Mother Zambia but they are complaining they don’t like what is going on. Some of us are even disturbed of campaigning everyday we are busy going to the hospital for our colleagues who where injured by PF cadres, a 67 year old man his hand was broken everyday we are at hospital nursing him the police instead of looking for Hon Kampyongo to question him why he took PF cadres to the UPND camp they are busy looking for me why did I insult Hon Kampyongo like seriously who is he not to be insulted if angers people badly?

Mr Kampyongo Sir I have told you I won’t apologize for your nonsense. The fact that you have power does not give you rights to be attacking UPND camps so that when they insult you in anger you rush to court go to court I dare you right now am ready to justify my actions and may I warn you that am not your child kill your children’s if you don’t like them not me Shiwangandu will be too small for you mudala am NOT Lawrence Banda who will rest in peace try and see if you can handle my funeral I have more numbers than this small body you see elo I never came to Lukashya to be liked by you nor did I joined UPND to praise you.

So if you don’t want to behave yourself in order to attract respect then that’s your problem boss we shall give you what you ask insults of all types kaili that’s what we can afford you know how to avoid them else ask your fellow ministers who are not being insulted what their secret is.

Issued by Edward Roy Makayi

UPND member

0966646445

0978646445

0950646445.