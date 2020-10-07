Lusaka 7th October 2020

AM READY TO SPEND NIGHTS IN THE POLICE FOR THE SAKE OF MY COUNTRY NACHAMA DARES POLICE

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Lusaka Provincial Youth Chairperson Nachama Shimulinda has dared the police to go ahead and arrest him for the sake of his country if at all the police feels the two political party Youth’s leadership have not followed the laid down procedure in notifying the police command on the scheduled peaceful demonstrations.

Nachama was speaking this morning during a joint presser between NDC and UPND youths at UPND’s secretariat in Lusaka.

The NDC Lusaka Provincial Youth Chairperson has since advised the youths in Lusaka to be ready and turn up in numbers tomorrow for the peaceful demonstration.

During the presser Nachama also asked the police instead to arrest the PF cadres who has planned to distract the peaceful demonstration. But Nachama has also warned the PF youths that the two opposition political parties are none violent but the PF should not take advantage of that.

Let the PF cadres stay in their lane, if they dare entering our lane will bruise them, warned Nachama.

Issued by: NDC Media Department party HQ Lusaka