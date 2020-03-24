By McDonald CHIPENZI

AM SCARED? HOW BILL 10 WILL BURDEN THE TREASURY IF PASSED.

Am scared of the negative implications of bill 10 on the economy and the national budget which is already bored, should this bill dare to be passed by our MPs!

Imagine the MONEY to be spent to sustain the operations of the office (s) of the President, Vice president, 40 ministers, 167 Members of the National Assembly, 116 Mayors/Council chairperson, 1624 councilors during campaigns upto the election day?

This is so because Bill 10 does not want the dissolution of councils and Parliament but to live on until a new council and parliament is born after elections.

CABINET will need to be meeting, parliament will be sitting so are the councils at a cost on the treasury. Ministers, MPs, Mayors/Chairpersons and Councilors will have to be paid their allowances and salaries wherever applicable up to the election day.

COUNCILS will have an additional allowance for the MPs who now will be new Councilors in every council.

Have we ever reflected on this cost and how this money could help the rural people in Dimbwi, Kaputa, Sewe, Ikelengi, Chiawa, etc? It will be colossal.

Am really scared. What is and will be for the common man and woman in Bill 10? It is ZERO.

Therefore, Bill 10 shouldn’t be entertained. It must be withdrawn completely.