“AM SORRY,” SAYS MUBITA NAWA

APOLOGY TO VIEWERS

On November 15th 2020 we broadcast a Live broadcast. In that video a third party uttered words for which we apologized then and still do today whole heatedly.

We have never and will never insult any leader and we shall continue to walk according to the cultures and traditional upbringing of our nation.

The circulating video has been edited and we shall provide the full video to the police at an appropriate time.

The journey to political liberation is not and will never be an easy one. Our resolve to shield justice from unjust and unfair attacks on individuals and institutions remains strong.

May God bless us all and we soldier on.

MCN

03/05/2021