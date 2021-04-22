Thomas Sipalo writes…

Politics is not a career but a service,anyone with a heart for the people can stand serve the people…

Am standing in Munali to purely save and serve the people and rescue it from opportunistic people who just want to go to parliament and gain yet they dont have a heart to develop our compounds…

our youths are now nothing but fluffys and junks because no leader cares for them….Am from the ghetto,life is hard out there….

Am here to control things…

#thechangeweneed

#sipaloformunali