AM THE KING, I WILL NEVER WASTE MY TIME AND ENTERTAIN ZAMBIAN COURTS – LITUNGA

– forget about Zambian laws they don’t have power here in Barotseland

By Kangwanda Mucembele

His majesty the king of Barotseland says just like late South African president Nelson Mandela once said, I have also learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear. I will not allow or entertain any group of individuals to destroy and destabilize peace we have enjoyed in Barotseland, this kingdom has been in existence for the past 500 years.

Speaking to his Indunas in kashandi who went to brief him about the turn of events over the relocation of the Nabiwa case from Mongu to Lusaka. His majesty told the Indunas that they should forget about the insults and move to another issues because he will never go or waste his time to go to Zambian court. Not in my reign maybe others as for me, I’m the King ruling over my kingdom and I was made king by almighty God and our ancestors not by any one or by law but through our well rich and maintained traditional procedures.