AM VERY DISAPPOINTED WITH MY COUNTRY DIFIKOTI WRITES
All these fuel shortages can be avoided If we plan well as a country…less than a week of trucks not transporting fuel we have a queues,what if it was a month?
This clearly shows that we dont have enough stock of fuel to sustain us for a long time….
What can happen in an event the country where we get fuel have an unrest for a months ,what can remain of us?…
Am so disappointed with ourselves as a country…
It’s like we don’t have plans or never prepared for any unforeseen eventuality that might happen…
Nothing surprising here, it’s what happens when you become impoverished. It’s hand to mouth existence. Now we are even in argument on the exact debt stock.