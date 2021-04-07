AM VERY DISAPPOINTED WITH MY COUNTRY DIFIKOTI WRITES

All these fuel shortages can be avoided If we plan well as a country…less than a week of trucks not transporting fuel we have a queues,what if it was a month?

This clearly shows that we dont have enough stock of fuel to sustain us for a long time….

What can happen in an event the country where we get fuel have an unrest for a months ,what can remain of us?…

Am so disappointed with ourselves as a country…

It’s like we don’t have plans or never prepared for any unforeseen eventuality that might happen…