AM VERY DISAPPOINTED WITH MY COUNTRY DIFIKOTI WRITES
All these fuel shortages can be avoided If we plan well as a country…less than a week of trucks not transporting fuel we have a queues,what if it was a month?

This clearly shows that we dont have enough stock of fuel to sustain us for a long time….
What can happen in an event the country where we get fuel have an unrest for a months ,what can remain of us?…

Am so disappointed with ourselves as a country…
It's like we don't have plans or never prepared for any unforeseen eventuality that might happen…

170037128_282457440139640_6650670480134576245_n

  1. Nothing surprising here, it’s what happens when you become impoverished. It’s hand to mouth existence. Now we are even in argument on the exact debt stock.

