By Simon Mwewa Lane

AMA AMELICANS [ A Zambian Militia ]

Left to their own devices, “Ama Amelicans” will become a danger to the well being of our fragile peace.

They hide under the shroud of the ruling party but underneath it all they are hatching a sinister ploy to create a Militia that will one day defy the law and government.

This group of despots that calls itself “Ama Amelicans” are a law unto themselves. They are a Gangster-led-faction that will soon be armed with an arsenal of weapons…they will eventually enter the drug trade. Nobody will touch them and they will ultimately demand a seat at the table of power.

Ama Amelicans credit themselves with ushering Eagle One into power.

This gang claims that they barred all the other candidates from contesting as President… thereby creating a clear path for Eagle ONE to sail through unopposed.

Ama Amelicans use this claim as a crutch and it seems Home Affairs is powerless against this Militia.

My word of caution is this…Snuff this group out before it’s too late. Don’t play games with Militias…they are callous and cold. They will damage the very fabric of our democracy.

You’ve been warned.

SMLtv

