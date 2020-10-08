AMAI BUSA STEALS K1.7 MILLION FROM VILLAGE BANKING AND VANISHES

A Pastor’s wife at Potter’s House Christian Faith Church in Avondale has been arrested for allegedly stealing about K1.7 million belonging to various village banking groups.

And some church and family members have accused Regina Nonde, 31, of borrowing money from the village banking groups in Lusaka and failing to account for it.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said Ms Nonde is believed to belong to other village banking groups where it is alleged she swindled people out of about K1.2 million.

(Source: Zambia Daily Mail)