A MOTHERLY Zambia army soldier has taken it upon herself to pay the educational expenses of five girls.

Colonel Priscilla Katoba is Green Buffaloes Women Football Club Chair Lady and the pupils she is sponsoring are all part of her team.

Zambia National Women’s Under-20 striker Maylan Mulenga who is a Grade 8 pupil at Arakan Girls Secondary School is among the girls being sponsored by Colonel Katoba.

Three other pupils also of Arakan Girls Secondary School including Beatrice Mwale and Memory Namonje who are both in Grade 12 along with Margaret Chisenga, a Grade 9 are on Colonel Katoba’s sponsorship list.

Sylvia Chibwe in Grade 7 at Chisengalumbwe Primary School complete the list of girls being sponsored by Colonel Katoba is also Queens Academy proprietor.

Colonel Katoba’s charitable works have been revealed by Buffaloes Women Football Club.