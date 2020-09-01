Mr. HICHILEMA is the only Zambian politicians at the moment who deserves to lead this beautiful country, Zambia.

If people are ready to take a close introspection and critically look at Mr. HICHILEMA’s personality without being bias, they will see the following characteristics in this man called HAKAINDE HICHILEMA aka Bally.

We have observed the following traits and characteristics in this man.

1. Clarity

Mr. HICHILEMA is clear and concise at all times–there is no question of his vision and what needs to be accomplished.

2. Decisiveness

Once Mr. HICHILEMA has made up his mind, he does not hesitate to commit–it’s all hands on deck. He shows great consistency with his decisions, rarely backing out or changing his minds unless it is absolutely necessary.

Mr. HICHILEMA’s being decisive shows commitment, a quality very high in demand for a great leader.

3. Courage

Boldness is both something Mr HICHILEMA has developed and something that God has blessed him as a virtue.

The courage in this man is not just admirable, but amazing as well.

Great leaders are fearless. And that is how we can describe this man called HAKAINDE HICHILEMA.

4. Passion

There’s nothing more inspirational than seeing Mr. HICHILEMA caring about what he does. This man exhibits boundless energy and passion for what he does. He isn’t shy about his passion for whatever he is doing, be a Kachema or an opposition political party leader for a long time.

5. Humility

While confidence is a very attractive trait in Mr. HICHILEMA, there’s nothing like a humble character for creating a lovable persona. Mr. HICHILEMA is a listening person and takes criticism as an opportunity for growth. He shows the world how grateful he is to be where he is. This, in turn, demonstrates how much he deserves the leadership role.

For this knowing, it’s best to conclude that Mr. HICHILEMA is the best choice around this time if we are to see Zambia grow forward not backward.

The destination and fate of our beautiful country will not only be determined by God’s will, but by your vote as well.

Vote wisely,

@Takapite2021.com