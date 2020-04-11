5G AND CONSPIRACY THEORIES

Bane Tusambilishanye.

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Has 5G heralded the onset of the Coronavirus Pandemic? Or will the technology increase cancers? Or is it the sign of end of times?

The extent of the hazard paused by the launch of 5G has spawned speculative social media reports, some street protests in the United Kingdom and Nigeria and fears about the harm this technology may cause.

Some 5G conspiracy theorists contend that the new network generates radiofrequency radiation (RFR) that can damage DNA and lead to cancer; cause oxidative damage that can cause premature aging; disrupt cell metabolism; and potentially lead to other diseases through the generation of stress proteins and viruses.

But a scrutiny of these numerous reports, comes down to the failure to distinguish between ionizing radiation and non-ionizing radiation.

1. Non ionizing Radiation

radiation refers to any type of electromagnetic radiation that does not carry enough energy per quantum (photon energy) to ionize atoms or molecules.

It includes electric and magnetic fields, radio waves, microwaves, infrared, ultraviolet, and visible radiation.

It presents extremely low risk or harm.

TV signal, Power lines, FM radio, and Wi-Fi, mobile signals including 4G and 5G fall into this range.

So does our sunshine from sunrays.

To date scientists and researchers are still divided on the question whether non-ionising types of radiation including mobile phones, can cause cancer.

2. Ionising Radiation.

This is the most dangerous type of radiation.

This is radiation consisting of particles, X-rays, or gamma rays with sufficient energy to cause ionization in the medium through which it passes.

It has more energy than non-ionising radiation, enough to cause chemical changes by breaking chemical bonds.

This radiation (e.g xrays, nuclear power), can cause effect or damage to living tissues.

So to conclude on this matter, 5G is a non-ionising type of radiation and presents low risk.

Let’s go to the other concerns-Theological fears.

When automated machines were widely introduced in the 80s and bank customers were issued with unique personal identification number (PIN), some christians and theologians went into the cataclysmical prediction, that the Anti-Christ was here and the introduction of the PIN represented the feared 666.

666 is the number or mark of the beast or devil and his followers, which will rule over every tribe, people, tongue and nation.

“Bind them as a reminder on your hand, and they should be like a headband on your forehead”. Revelation 13;16.

Today everyone including pastors and priests and people of all faiths find the ATM card invaluable and an accepted form to access cash, goods and services.

So before we allege, let us establish facts first.

This is because we have heralded the end-times too quickly and too often.

So let’s address this hysteria and fear about the introduction of 5G.

What is 5G?

5G is the fifth generation of wireless communications technologies supporting cellular data networks.

5G network latency will drop from 30 mili seconds to about 1mili second, ideal for video download, tv and game streaming, online video, and the Internet of Things.

5G can connect sensors, computers, and other devices with ultra-low latency.

Large-scale adoption of 5G began in 2019 and today virtually every telecommunication service provider in the world is upgrading its infrastructure to offer 5G functionality.

It promises mobile data speeds that far outstrip the fastest home broadband network or 4G currently available to consumers.

At its optimum 5G is set to be as much as 100 times faster than 4G.

Apart from requiring high data rates, emerging technologies that interact with the user’s environment like augmented reality or self-driving cars will also require extremely low network latency.

For that reason, the goal of 5G becomes ultimate.

To accomplish these speeds, the rollout of 5G requires new technology and infrastructure.

5G requires more and smaller but numerous base stations, which require less power than traditional cell phone towers.

The new data-sharing network, speeds required and the many technical applications being developed would be almost impossible without 5G.

Networking companies believe the incredibly low latency of 5G paired with its fast speeds will enable all sorts of uses, from controlling manufacturing machines in real time, to facilitating car-to-car communication, to the dream of Internet of Things, where everything talks to everything else at the speed of the human thought.

But for us in Zambia, we are still okey with 4G and still fine with it when it works👌🏾.