When Silence is NOT Golden, When blowing your trumpet is necessary!

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

A publication called Top Rating published by a Lusaka based journalist, Mr. Watts Mwila said we are doing a good job alongside, and together with other eminent colleagues.

Thank you Top Rating and many others that hold our work done for the sake of our country, in good esteem.

While many commend our work many times, others are alarmed at it.

They say, dim your bright light, let others shine, keep silent, keep quiet, become anonymous, work quietly, that way, you will be “safe”!

They quote to me; “48 Laws of Powers”, a book I find treacherous, a book adept at promoting evil schemes, a book good at making you survive at all cost, against all known principles, the royal court, a book that teaches cunning maneuvers and heightened deception….A book that will teach you to tell a NAKED King, to tell him with confidence; that he is dressed in glorious and royal robes and outfits and should actually walk and parade himself before the people’s streets..

A book I discarded decades ago in preference for the tested and tried one; The Holy Bible.

So safe I’ve never been…Because I walk His path, He guides me.

I remember when I joined the office of the Second President, Dr Frederick Chiluba.

His known motto from the period he served as President of the Republic was to keep quiet or speak last on any subject or not speak at all; “Emmanuel, Silence is Golden”. He would repeatedly implore.

I differed with him sharply;

“Your Excellency, these things(corruption allegations) they are saying about you will come to pass, you will be deemed a plunderer of public resources soon and as alleged and your constitutional immunity will be lifted by Parliament as demanded” I cautioned and urged him to put up a robust media defence to tell the Truth against the allegations or atleast tell the side of his story…

“Your Excellency as you personally know, politics are not driven by the Truth but by public perception” I pleaded.

“Emmanuel, I am the politician here, and you are the administrator, let us pursue this delicate matter that way.” He said loading his statement with much hindsight and wisdom.

“Ask those that worked with me”, “Imfumu itukwa ku mbali”. He said dismissing the allegations of corruption deeming them as mere insults. This was received with significant approval especially from those that worked with him previously.

As you know by the time he made a decision to make me his official spokesperson, a lot of water had passed under the bridge, and sadly an entrenched perception against him was fully established, and his constitutional immunity had been lifted!

I nevertheless started working against the tide to attempt to roll back the extensive damage that was already done.

So the idiom that Silence is Golden may not hold water in many circumstances….If this wisdom was true, God’s glory would not be revealed.

““You are the light of the World. A city set on a hill cannot be hidden. Nor do people light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a stand, and it gives light to all in the house.”

“In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven.” Mathew 5;16.

So my thoughts drifted to those whose duty it has been to tell lies about others, whose pre-occupation and desire is to destroy us.

For only God preserves us and their fight is always in vain unless they wish to wrestle with God Almighty.

“For the LORD watches over the way of the righteous, but the way of the wicked leads to destruction” Psalm 1;6

“He leads me in paths of righteousness for his name’s sake” Psalm 23;3

They also say; “do not blow your own trumpet or toot your own horn”!

Again if this were true, the professions of public Relations, Advertising and Marketing would not exist!

They say; Silence is Golden”…but that’s not necessary true nor biblical.

Especially in the circumstances that certain people are driven to tell lies about you.

The Scriptures are clear, when lies are raised against you, challenge them, refute them, dismiss them…For words have power, the tongue has power of life and death, for lies have a heinous spirit carrying an intended destructive force behind them.

“No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper; and every tongue that shall rise against thee in judgment thou shalt condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the LORD, and their righteousness is of me, saith the LORD” Isaiah 54;17.

Proverbs 18:21 puts it this way: “The tongue has the power of life and death.”

So the stakes are high; Words can either speak life, or words can speak death.

Tongues can build others up, or they can tear them down!

Just remember the Devil is a liar, he intends to drown out God’s promises or wear you down. The lies are designed to disrupt God’s promises over your life.

Because the devil knows that when he lies about you, he thinks he will diminish the focus of God’s promise over your life…But God’s love, His promises and wishes over your life are always good and eternal.

So castigate the devil and his representatives in this fashion;

“You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies”. John 8;44

So always remember God’s promises over your life;

“For I know the plans I have for you, declares the LORD, plans to prosper you and not to harm you or for evil; to give you a future and a hope” Jeremiah 29;11