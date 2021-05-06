AMB. MWAMBA’S LAWYERS ASK SISHUWA TO SERVE DOCUMENTS ON HIM

Lusaka- Tuesday 4th May 2021

Lawyers for Zambia’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative, Emmanuel Mwamba, have for the second time, requested Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa’s lawyers to serve the document on him.

Following a legal suit taken by Dr. Sishuwa to sue Amb. Mwamba for defamation in the High Court, the plaintiff has neglected to serve the documents despite reminders.

Makebi Zulu Advocates representing Amb. Mwamba have written twice to Messrs Mwenye and Mwitwa Advocates, who are representing Dr. Sishuwa.

The lawyers have expressed concern that Sishuwa was splashing documents in the media without formally serving the same on the defendant, a matter deemed unethical.