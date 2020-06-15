By George Zulu

Leader of the Opposition Jack Mwiimbu says the amendments to bill 10 publicised in the national gazette by minister of Justice Given Lubinda on 12th June is illegal.

Mwiimbu says Minister of Justice breached the parliamentary proceedings by amending the proposed bill before the second reading.

“It is illegal, misleading and unprocedural for Government to Gazette Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 without following the laid down processes and procedure,” said Mwiimbu.

He said Lubinda’s statement that Government had opted to remove contentious clauses from Bill 10 was misleading as laid down Parliamentary procedures were not followed.

Mwiimbu said the changes were based on a faulty modus operandi as it falls short of the Constitution amendment guidelines provided for under Article 77 of the Republican Constitution as amended in 2016.

He added that Lubinda chose to deliberately mislead the nation when he disregarded Standing Orders Number 108 and 112 which allows the National Assembly to table issues for debate before changes to any piece of legislation can be made.

He noted that the purpotted reliance on Standing Order 112 by Minister Lubinda was out of context as it was not supported by any provisions or rules and regulations governing conduct of parliamentary business.

He has since called on Zambians to treat the said changes with the contempt deserved, saying that the party’s position not to support the Bill has not changed.