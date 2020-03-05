By Chibesa Kalandwe II BA(UNZA), MSc(Arizona)

Zambian young men should thank Chellah Tukuta. In fact, he needs to be given a round of applause.

Chellah Tukuta has single handedly given himself up as a serious life example of what not to do if you serious about a successful life and the perils and consequences that social media poses if mishandled.

If you are a young man and will not pick a thing or two from Tukuta’s current moment of madness, then you are not serious about the future. Tukuta has volunteered free lessons.

Those who know Carol Christina Hudson, the girl that has confused Tukuta will narrate how he (Tukuta) has currently taken an easy high way to the grave.

Hudson grew up in Mufulira. There, she caused untold misery and chaos in people’s marriages. The entire Copperbelt knows about her. Her mileage is that of a government ambulance in the rural areas.

She later bumped into a man from Peru. At that time, Peruvians had influxed the Copperbelt as fortune seekers and contractors in the mines. That brief and chaotic union resulted into one child. She then met a Zambian man who threw a grand kitchen party for her in Lusaka’s Show Grounds. That marriage never lasted.

A group of family elders last week approached Chellah to reason with him, he sent them packing and told them to go and marry his soon to be ex-wife if they so cared.

Today, Tukuta has abandoned his family and he is camped at the luxurious Garden Court Hotel where a night fetches not less than $150. This is a man who rents a house in Lusaka. In a single moment, Chellah’s thriving photography business has been brought to its actual knees.

Who would want to hire such a shameless and ill mannered man? Young men, learn. The ending will be terrible for Tukuta. Christina Hudson will vaporize from his presence and move on to her next project.