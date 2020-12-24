AMERICA CONDEMNS PF POLICE KILLINGS
By U.S. Embassy in Lusaka
The U.S. Embassy is deeply saddened and concerned about the deaths of two civilians today following a demonstration of supporters of the United Party for National Development.
We express condolences to the families of those who were killed, including a state prosecutor and a party supporter, and we urge a full investigation to bring to justice those responsible for their deaths.
We further encourage that all Zambians be allowed to peacefully assemble and express their views without violence or interference. We urge a de-escalation of violence and tensions, in order to allow all citizens to peacefully exercise their citizenship rights.
Proverbs 16:12
It is an abomination to kings to do evil, for the throne is established by righteousness.
ECL has chosen Evil and therefore his throne shall not be established by wickedness!
MENE MENE TEKEL UPERSIN
We don’t even need to condemn the killings by the PF police but instead praise them for the job well done for this is what these blood thirst idiots like.It is said,”the wages of sin is death”,let all those who are rejoicing in lawlessness do so for there’s time for everything good or bad but for sure God shall NEVER depart from his children.Amen
Comment:I can see one goes on holiday leaving instructions to Kill an opposition