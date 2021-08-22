President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. today announced the designation of a Presidential Delegation to the Republic of Zambia to attend the Inauguration of His Excellency Hakainde Hichilema on August 24, 2021, in Lusaka, Zambia.

Ms. Enoh T. Ebong, Acting Director of the United States Trade and Development Agency, will lead the delegation.

Members of the Presidential Delegation:

Mr. David J. Young, Chargé d’Affaires, ad interim, U.S. Embassy Lusaka

Ms. Dana L. Banks, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Africa