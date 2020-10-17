A woman, who was headed to Detroit on a Delta flight on Monday night after a fun trip to Las Vegas with her sister, said she was urinated on by a pastor who was also on board the plane while she was fast asleep.

Narrating the incident in an interview with Fox 2 Detroit, Alicia Beverly said she was sleeping at the backseat of the plane next to her sister when she woke up to the sight of someone urinating on her. She said it was a red-eye flight and almost everyone on board was asleep.

“It felt warm, like on the side of me I felt something warm,” she recollected, adding that she freaked out when she opened her sleepy eyes and saw what was happening.

“I jump up and I seen his private area out and I screamed and that woke everybody up,” she said. “By that time I actually looked at him and I see him shake himself off and I’m like this man just peed on me! I looked and there was a puddle of pee in the seats!”

Beverly said her scream woke the other passengers up, and an off-duty officer who was on board the plane detained the pastor. Fox 2 Detroit reports the unidentified man is a popular pastor from North Carolina and was reportedly reacting to sleep aid medication he took.

“He didn’t say anything the whole time he was standing there,” Beverly narrated. She had to remain in her wet clothes for several hours until they landed in Detroit where the pastor was apprehended. Charges have not yet been filed against him, and the incident is being investigated by the FBI as they handle cases that happen on flights.

Meanwhile, Beverly said the incident has left her shaken.

“I left work yesterday because I couldn’t stay but I had to tell them why I needed to leave,” she said. “It was a lot. My anxiety was really high literally. Since then I have only gotten 4 hours of sleep.”