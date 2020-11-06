AMERICA’S INCOMING VICE PRESIDENT ONCE LIVED IN ZAMBIA

Did You Know That Biden’s Running Mate,and Possibly America’s Incoming Vice President; Kamala Harris Stayed in Zambia ?

Kamala Harris lived in Lusaka Zambia with her grandfather, PV Gopalan , who was a senior diplomat in the Indian government .

Information on when exactly Kamala stayed in Zambia is not clear but it is most likely between 1965 and 1969.

P. V. Gopalan served as Director of Relief Measures and Refugees in the Government of Zambia,during the exodus of Refugees from Southern Rhodesia,the now Zimbabwe.

Though we cannot independently confirm this,but scanty information indicate that Mr

Gopalan also served as an adviser to President Kaunda at one point.

Kamala is a daughter of an Indian-born mother and a Jamaican-born father.

Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan separated with her father, Donald Harris when Kamala Harris was five.

Kamala Harris was raised primarily by her Hindu single mother, a cancer researcher and a civil rights activist.

If Biden wins the 2020 U.S Presidential Election, Kalama will become the first female African American U.S Vice President.