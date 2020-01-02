AMOS CHANDA APPEARS IN COURT FOR CORRUPTION

HAPPENING NOW : Former State House Press Aide Amos Chanda and former RTSA CEO Zindaba Soko have appeared in court this morning, charged with receiving bribes on the RTSA speed camera deal with IMS.

Charged alongside them is IMS Director Walid El Nahas.

This case was discovered, exposed and highlighted by the Financial Intelligence Centre in the 2018 report.

The FIC stated that El Nahas distributed over $3 Million (K45 Million) in bribes to various government officials, some received it in their bank accounts while others received it in cash and property.